Peter Saiers Moving to KTLA as News Director from KING

Peter Saiers has been named news director of KTLA-TV, Nexstar’s station in Los Angeles.

Saiers, most recently news director at KING-TV, in Seattle, succeeds Jason Ball, who held the post for 12½ years and announced plans to leave in February.

"Peter is a content guy, a visionary and a collaborative leader," said KTLA VP and GM Janene Drafs. "He knows how to connect with audiences and meet them where they are going, in addition to understanding where they've been. Best of all, he's a longtime viewer and fan of KTLA, someone who understands our brand and promises to bring energy and passion as he joins our amazing team. He’s a native Californian with family in the Los Angeles area, and we look forward to him joining the team at KTLA."

Before moving to Seattle, Saiers was with KPIX-TV, in San Francisco from 2007 to 2018.

Over the course of his career, he worked as a reporter, producer, executive producer and managing editor.

"It is a privilege to be part of the phenomenal team at KTLA," Saiers said. "I look forward to building on KTLA's tremendous legacy of serving the people of Southern California."