Pete Saiers Named VP/News Director at KOVR-KMAX Sacramento

Pete Saiers has been named VP and news director at KOVR-KMAX Sacramento, part of CBS Stations. He starts Monday, December 18. Saiers has been director of news and content at KTLA Los Angeles and news director at KING-KONG Seattle.

“Pete Saiers embodies the caliber of leadership and industry expertise we sought for this pivotal role,” said Deborah Collura, president and general manager of CBS Sacramento. “His unparalleled understanding of the California market, coupled with his proven track record in major market news, aligns seamlessly with our vision to deliver exceptional content across our platforms. We are excited to welcome Pete to CBS Sacramento as our newest leader joining our news division.”

Saiers previously spent 18 years at KPIX San Francisco, part of CBS Stations, and was a reporter and producer at KOVR.

He succeeds Mary Baynes as KOVR-KMAX VP/news director.

“I’m incredibly honored and looking forward to joining the CBS Sacramento team,” said Saiers. “I am eager to collaborate with the talented team here, and together contribute to the station’s legacy of delivering impactful and engaging news coverage to the Sacramento community.”