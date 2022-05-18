Mary Baynes Named VP/News Director at KOVR-KMAX Sacramento

Mary Baynes has been named VP and news director at KOVR-KMAX Sacramento, part of the CBS News and Stations group. She’s been assistant news director at the pair since 2019. She starts in the new role immediately, and succeeds Mike Dello Stritto, who was named news director at CBS-owned KCBS-KCAL.

“Mary has done a tremendous job of overseeing our newsroom the past few months and has thoroughly impressed me and her colleagues by providing poised and thoughtful leadership on a daily basis,” said Deborah Collura, VP and general manager of KOVR-KMAX. “I am also in awe over how she has led our coverage of breaking news. We are thrilled to be able to give Mary this well-deserved promotion and look forward to having her continue to provide a steady and experienced hand as the leader of our news team.”

Baynes spent four-plus years as an executive producer at KCBS-KCAL before her time in Sacramento. Before that, she spent four years with KOVR-KMAX, first as a line producer and then as an executive producer. Baynes began her career in television news as a line producer at KSBW in Salinas, Calif.

“I love being a member of the CBS Sacramento family,” Baynes said. “I’ve learned so much during my two tours of duty here and am excited to receive this wonderful opportunity to lead our news team. I am grateful for the support provided by Deborah and all of my colleagues. I look forward to doing all I can to help us continue to do a great job of serving our viewers across our broadcast, streaming and digital platforms.”

Sacramento is DMA No. 20. ■