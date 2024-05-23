Pete Hegseth, ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ Co-Host, Publishes New Book

Pete Hegseth, Fox & Friends Weekend co-host, releases his book The War on Warriors: Behind the Betrayal of the Men Who Keep Us Free June 4. Published by Fox News Books, the book examines “how changes in the armed services have affected those in uniform and impacted our ability to protect the nation.”

Hegseth’s previous books include Modern Warriors: Real Stories from Real Heroes, Battle for the American Mind and American Crusade.

“This book is personal to me,” he said. “As a veteran, I have seen firsthand how a woke agenda impacts our ability to fight and win wars. The fight for freedom can only be won when our military is a meritocracy, not a social experiment. We need to get back to recruiting, training, and forging brave men and women to defend our nation—when we do that, nobody does it better than America.”

Hegseth served as an infantry Major in the Army National Guard with tours in Afghanistan, Iraq and Guantanamo Bay. He holds two Bronze Stars and a Combat Infantryman Badge. He joined Fox News as a contributor in 2014.