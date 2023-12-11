‘Percy Jackson’ Creator, Stars Get Questioned at 92d Street Y

Rick Riordan, who wrote the Percy Jackson books and is a creator of the Disney Plus series, sits for questions about the books and show at the 92nd Street Y in New York December 11. So does series star Walker Scobell, who plays Percy.

MTV correspondent Josh Horowitz is the moderator. The remaining tickets are $35, and the online program goes for $15.

The Percy Jackson and the Olympians series premieres December 20.

Also part of the 92nd Street Y event are executive producer Becky Riordan, who is married to the author, and co-stars Leah Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri.

Riordan told B+C about what Scobell brings to the part. “There’s something about Walker — a star quality you can’t really define, but you know it when you see it,” he said.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the story of a young demigod accused of stealing Zeus’ master lightning bolt and his journey across America with his two friends to return it — and discover his own destiny.

Riordan and Jon Steinberg created the show. Steinberg and Dan Shotz are the showrunners.

Horowitz hosts the podcast Happy Sad Confused, and will record the December 11 event for his show.

He sat with Gary Oldman, star of Apple TV Plus spy series Slow Horses, at the Y last week.