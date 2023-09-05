Pepsi, General Mills, GSK, U. of Phoenix Execs To Talk Marketing at Advanced Advertising Summit

Executives from leading marketers Pepsi, General Mills, GKS and the University of Phoenix will be speaking at the Advanced Advertising Summit in New York on Sept. 11.

Marketers pay the bills for advanced advertising campaigns and these senior execs will discuss how they made their media investments pay off.

Katie Haniffy, head of media strategy and investment for PepsiCo. Beverages, will be part of a session that will also feature Travis Scoles of Paramount Global and Suzanne Irving of OMD.

Raquel Navarrski, consumer VP, eCommerce Pure Play at General Mills, will talk about engaging viewers during Thursday Night Football with Amy McDevitt, head of sports brand partnerships at Amazon.

Sierra Bodor, director of U.S. vaccines communications at GSK, will talk about the power of emotional storytelling with Maura O’Donovan of A+E Networks/

Laura Schmidt, senior media director for University of Phoenix, will discuss creative rotation optimization with Laura Grover of EDO.

The Advanced Advertising agenda also features keynote speaker, Jon Steinlauf, chief U.S. ad sales officer at Warner Bros. Discovery.

There will be panels on measuring results, addressable advertising, branded content and local advertising.

Executives from Comcast Advertising, The Walt Disney Co., A+E Networks, MiQ, Alliant, iSpot.TV, Spectrum Reach, fullthrottle.ai, AMC Networks, Vizio, Premion, Compulse, Effectv and ShowSeeker will also be speaking.

The event concludes with the presentation of the Advanced Advertising Innovation Awards.

The Advanced Advertising Summit will be held at ETC.venues at 360 Madison Avenue.

The summit is part of NYC TV Week, which is produced by Future U.S., the publisher of Broadcasting+Cable, Multichannel News and Next TV.