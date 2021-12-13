Peloton Brings ‘Mr. Big’ Back to Life in Response to HBO’s ‘And Just Like That...’

Peloton pedal pushed back at HBO Max after Chris Noth’s Mr. Big character died following a ride on an exercise bike in the premiere of And Just Like That..., the sequel Sex and the City.

In a video appearing on Twitter, Noth appears with a Peloton instructor. She says he looks great. He says he feels great and asks if they should take another ride. “Life’s too short not too,” he says.

The video concludes with a voiceover by actor Ryan Reynolds. “And just like that, the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases, cycling strengthens your heart muscles, lowers resting pulse and reduces fat levels,” Reynolds says, concluding, “He’s alive.”

Peloton also released a statement from Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, who advises the company on health and wellness.

“I’m sure SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack,” Dr. Steinbaum said.

“Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in season six. These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event,” she said.

On Friday, the day the And Just Like That . . . episode aired, Peloton stock fell 5%. It has been down 19% over the past month. ■