HBO Max to Premiere 'Sex and the City’ Spinoff Series 'And Just Like That ...' on Dec. 9

HBO Max has set a Dec. 9 premiere date for its Sex and the City spinoff series, And Just Like That ..., the network said Friday.

In And Just Like That ..., series stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon will reprise their respective roles from the original Sex and the City series -- which ran on HBO from 1998 to 2004 -- as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s, said HBO Max.

The 10-episode series also stars Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.

And Just Like That … is executive produced by Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and Michael Patrick King.

HBO Max will stream the first two episodes of the series on Dec. 9, with additional episodes premiering weekly on consecutive Thursdays, said the streaming service.