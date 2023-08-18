Peanuts’ Most Unheralded Member Gets Special on Apple TV Plus

Peanuts special Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie premieres on Apple TV Plus August 18, as the low-key character gets her moment in the sun. Apple TV describes Marcie as “an introvert who loves her solitude but also enjoys helping her friends.”

The special sees Marcie caddy for Peppermint Patty, who she of course calls “Sir”, in the school golf tournament. Back at school, Marcie is nominated for class president, and starts to wonder how she might make life better for her fellow students. Her campaign message touches on how people who are not in the spotlight can still make a difference.

“She is eventually empowered to buck other people’s expectations and embrace her own unique way of doing things — allowing her to help her friends in her own way out of the spotlight,” said Apple TV Plus.

It is the first Peanuts special focused on Marcie.

A story in the Daily Beast says, “Marcie fans are getting their moment in the sun—though that’s not a place we nor Marcie would ever want to be—with the new Apple TV Plus animated special One-of-a-Kind Marcie, premiering Friday. The special thrusts the character, always content being in the background, into the spotlight. It’s part of the streamer’s Snoopy Presents series, which gives, often for the first time, a deep-dive into some of the favorite supporting Peanuts characters’ lives and personalities.”

Minneapolis’s Star-Tribune hit a similar note in its story about the Marcie special: “Marcie would hate the latest Peanuts special. That's because she's front and center in Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie, an uncomfortable role for a youngster who would rather hole up in the public library than attend one of Schroeder's dance parties.”

The special goes for 39 minutes. Arianna McDonald, Lexi Perri and Etienne Kellici are in the cast.

Executive producers are Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts and Logan McPherson. Raymond S. Persi directs.

Other Peanuts specials in the works at Apple TV Plus are Camp Snoopy, which sees Snoopy and the Beagle Scouts camp, and Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin, the origin story of another unheralded cast member.