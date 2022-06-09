‘Peaky Blinders’ Season Six on Netflix June 10

Season six of English crime drama Peaky Blinders premieres on Netflix June 10. It will be the final season.

The series is about a Birmingham gang in 1919 that’s lead by fearsome Tommy Shelby, who has an eye on moving up in the world. Cillian Murphy portrays Shelby.

Paul Anderson, Sam Neill and Annabelle Wallis are also in the cast.

Peaky Blinders is produced by Caryn Mandabach Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions. The executive producers are Caryn Mandabach, Steven Knight, Jamie Glazebrook, David Mason, Cillian Murphy, Patrick Spence and Tommy Bulfin.

Knight created Peaky Blinders. The show airs on BBC One in the United Kingdom, where season six ran earlier this year.

A favorable review in The Guardian said, “...before he can flood Boston with dope or avenge Polly’s death, Tommy has to deal with another crisis back in Birmingham embroiling his daughter Ruby. In this family fixation, Peaky Blinders is like Dynasty, with a twist of the Small Heath-set Man Like Mobeen. Tommy is facing a war on three fronts across two continents. Our Zelig-like hero has always enjoyed having his fingers in too many pies. Indeed, after failing to kill himself at the end of series five, the clothes horse from nowhere is back where we want him to be: in all kinds of trouble.” ■