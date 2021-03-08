Peacock Startup Lost $914 Million for Comcast
Revenues were $118 million
Comcast’s new streaming service Peacock lost $914 million in 2020, including intra-company charges, the company disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday.
Peacock, which launched on April 15, generated $118 million for the year, according to the filing.
Comcast made the filing because it is changing the way it is accounting for some of its businesses. As a startup, Peacock’s financials were included in the corporate category. Going forward, it will be part of NBCUniversal’s accounting.
In the new system, NBCU will report financial reports for media, including cable and broadcast networks, local television stations and Peacock; studios, including film and television production and distribution; and theme parks.
According to the filing, Peacock’s adjusted EBITDA was a negative $662 million and it also resulted in $252 million in intra-company payments.
Including Peacock, NBCU had revenue of $103.6 million and EBITDA of $40.8 million.
In January, Comcast said that Peacock had 33 million signups.
