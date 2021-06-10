Peacock Goes Straight to Series on ‘Ted’

Peacock is going straight to series on Ted, a Seth MacFarlane project based on the comedy movie of the same name. MacFarlane is in negotiations to reprise the voice of the foul-mouthed teddy bear. He will executive produce the series, along with Erica Huggins. Both are part of Fuzzy Door.

The movie came out in 2012. About a man whose childhood wish sees his teddy bear come to life, it was directed by MacFarlane. He was in the cast along with Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis.

UPC and MRC Television are developing the series.