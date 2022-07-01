PBS Kids To Launch New Logo

PBS Kids will launch a new logo July 19, the first logo redo in two decades. The upcoming logo “builds on an expanded graphics package that began rolling out last year, which features a bright updated color palette and an array of people and environments,” according to PBS Kids, which added that the new logo is suited for the digitally-focused kids and families of today.

The existing logo has a green background and a boy’s face. The new one has a blue background and green and white letters, and no kid’s face.

The boy in the logo is known as Dash.

Complementing the logo redesign, PBS Kids recently worked on an expansion to its brand package, the network said, that is reflective of the kids and families they serve.

“We’re thrilled to unveil our new logo and branding updates, which are meant to bolster the PBS Kids mission by continuing to reflect and reach our audience in a multiplatform environment,” said Sara DeWitt, senior VP & general manager, PBS Kids. “Our new logo is fun, welcoming and bright, and resonates with kids and parents as a new look for the PBS Kids brand that they love and trust.”

PBS Kids worked with Lippincott, a global creative consultancy, on the logo. ■