‘Donkey Hodie’ Gets Season Two on PBS Kids

Donkey Hodie will see a second season on PBS Kids. Fred Rogers Productions produces the children’s show, which features puppets. Season two, with 25 episodes, including two specials, is slated for spring 2023.

PBS describes Donkey Hodie as “a social-emotional learning series for kids ages 3-5 that empowers viewers to dream big and overcome obstacles through practicing skills including resilience, persistence, and problem solving.”

Fred Rogers starred in Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood. Spiffy Pictures produces the show as well.

“Since its premiere last year, Donkey Hodie has brought engaging stories full of fun, humor and important life lessons to kids across the country, helping them to see a world of possibilities,” said Sara DeWitt, senior VP and general manager, Children’s Media and Education, PBS. “We couldn’t be happier to bring a second season of adventures from Donkey and her friends to PBS Kids.”

Donkey Hodie is set in Someplace Else, where Donkey, Purple Panda, Duck Duck and Bob Dog work toward their goals and dreams.

“Woven into every light-hearted Donkey Hodie story is the central theme of resilience, which is an essential skill for children—and it’s one that can be learned,” said Ellen Doherty, chief creative officer for Fred Rogers Productions, who developed the show and is an executive producer. “Donkey and her pals model positivity and persistence through stories focusing on being flexible and adapting to change, cooperating with your friends, managing big feelings, and more. Giving young children examples of how to overcome obstacles is especially important now given the unique challenges of the last two years.”

Donkey Hodie is created by Adam Rudman and David Rudman, co-founders of Spiffy Pictures, and developed by Ellen Doherty. The three executive produce.

Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing publishes the Donkey Hodie books. ■