PBS Announces New Programming in for Earth Month 2022

PBS has announced its lineup of Earth-related programming for the month of April. The content will focus on climate change and some of the controversies and scandals surrounding it. Programming highlights include documentary Changing Planet and docu-series The Power of Big Oil.

Changing Planet, which will look at climate change in California, The Maldives, Cambodia, Kenya, Iceland and Brazil, premieres Wednesday, April 20 at 8 p.m.

Three part series The Power of Big Oil looks at the oil industry's effect on climate change. The program will dive deep into the research about climate change and the "many missed opportunities to mitigate the problem," PBS said in a release. The program will air Tuesdays starting April 19 at 10 p.m. and run through May 3.

“As a trusted voice in the science and natural history space, PBS and its member stations have the unique ability to assist in deepening the dialogue about the future of our planet on air, across our digital platforms and in local communities,” said Bill Gardner, VP of multiplatform programming and head of development, PBS. “What happens in one part of the world is relevant to us all, and PBS is committed to airing programs that inform and empower audiences not just during Earth Month, but all year long.”

All Earth-related programming can be viewed on PBS stations, PBS.org and the PBS Video App. The content can be viewed starting April 13 with American Arctic and will continue to be available through September 14 with The Pride. ■