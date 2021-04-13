'Human: The World Within' Premieres April 28 on PBS

The PBS six part series Human: The World Within will premiere Wednesdays beginning April 28 at 10 p.m. ET. Each episode will be dedicated to one of the six systems: nervous, circulatory, digestive, immune, sensory and reproductive. The series finale takes place June 2.

Jad Abumrad of the podcast RadioLab hosts and narrates the series.

“Human: The World Within is an emotional and revelatory journey inside our bodies to discover the hidden systems that make us, us,” said Bill Gardner, VP of programming & development for PBS. “We’re excited to bring this accessible, engaging and surprising series to our audience as part of our fantastic lineup of science content this spring.”

The series will stream simultaneously on PBS.org and the PBS Video App, which is available on all streaming platforms.

The World Within is produced by Stephen David Entertainment, A Banijay Group Company, for PBS. Stephen David, Jonathan Soule, Charles Marquardt and Tim W. Kelly are executive producers. Alexander Shaheen and Dan Bromfield are series producers. Executive in charge for PBS is Bill Gardner.