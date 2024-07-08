Paul Rennie To Retire as GM of WGN Chicago on Aug. 30
Executive who joined station in 2016 signs off from a 40-year career
WGN Chicago said VP and general manager Paul Rennie will retire on August 31. The Nexstar Media Group-owned station has not yet named his successor.
Rennie has been GM of the station since 2016.
During his tenure, the station expanded its local news output, launching a 6 p.m. newscast and adding morning and late evening weekend newscasts. He also oversaw the debut of weekday lifestyle shows Daytime Chicago and Spotlight Chicago.
“It has truly been a great run, and I am filled with a mix of emotions as I prepare to leave this very special place,” Rennie said.
“Working at WGN-TV has been an honor and a privilege, made even more so by the talented, dedicated, and passionate individuals who work here,“ Rennie said. ”Their hard work and commitment have inspired me every day. I am proud of everything we accomplished together and confident that WGN’s legacy of unbiased local news and its long-time connection to the greater Chicago community is in good hands with Nexstar.”
Rennie will be signing off on a 40-year career in broadcasting. Before joining WGN, he served as GM of WTTV and WXIN, both Indianapolis. He also served as general sales manger at KCPQ and KZJO in Seattle.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity.