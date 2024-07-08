Paul Rennie To Retire as GM of WGN Chicago on Aug. 30

WGN Chicago said VP and general manager Paul Rennie will retire on August 31. The Nexstar Media Group-owned station has not yet named his successor.

Rennie has been GM of the station since 2016.

During his tenure, the station expanded its local news output, launching a 6 p.m. newscast and adding morning and late evening weekend newscasts. He also oversaw the debut of weekday lifestyle shows Daytime Chicago and Spotlight Chicago.

“It has truly been a great run, and I am filled with a mix of emotions as I prepare to leave this very special place,” Rennie said.

“Working at WGN-TV has been an honor and a privilege, made even more so by the talented, dedicated, and passionate individuals who work here,“ Rennie said. ”Their hard work and commitment have inspired me every day. I am proud of everything we accomplished together and confident that WGN’s legacy of unbiased local news and its long-time connection to the greater Chicago community is in good hands with Nexstar.”

Rennie will be signing off on a 40-year career in broadcasting. Before joining WGN, he served as GM of WTTV and WXIN, both Indianapolis. He also served as general sales manger at KCPQ and KZJO in Seattle.