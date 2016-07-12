Paul Rennie Takes WGN Chicago's Top Job

Paul Rennie, who most recently ran Tribune’s CBS and Fox affiliates in Indianapolis, has been named president and general manager of the company’s flagship WGN Chicago.

Rennie also will oversee CLTV, Tribune’s Chicago-based regional cable news channel, the company announced Tuesday.

As VP and general manager of Tribune’s Indianapolis stations, Rennie played an integral role in re-launching WTTV as a CBS affiliate, debuting a full slate of newscasts, according to the company. Fox affiliate WXIN saw ratings boosts under his watch, Tribune said.

"Paul brings significant industry and Chicago experience to this role. He understands the variety of opportunities at WGN9, from sports to news, to becoming a true independent," Larry Wert, Tribune's president of broadcast said in a statement. "He is a strategic and innovative thinker with a long history of success in Tribune’s major markets.”