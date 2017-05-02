Pat Sajak, Alex Trebek, Vanna White Renew Contracts Through 2019-20 TV Season

Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak and Vanna White, and Alex Trebek, host of Jeopardy!, all have renewed their talent contracts with producer Sony Pictures Television through 2019-20, said Harry Friedman, executive producer of both shows, on Tuesday.

“Pat, Vanna and Alex are beloved by generations of TV viewers, and the enduring popularity of Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! is a testament to their incredible talents,” said Friedman, who on Sunday was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Daytime Emmys.



Wheel of Fortune is currently celebrating its 34th season in syndication, having debuted in 1983, while Jeopardy! its 33rd, having launched in 1984. The hosts of both shows have been with their respective programs since they started in syndication.



Both Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! are sold through next season, and with the talent renewed, CBS Television Distribution will start reupping both shows on TV stations across the country.



Season to date in households through April 16, Wheel of Fortune is averaging a 6.3, 10.2 million viewers and a 2.1 among women 25-54, according to Nielsen Media Research. Jeopardy! is averaging a 6.1 in households, 9.5 million viewers and a 1.9 among women 25-54.

