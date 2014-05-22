‘Partners’ Gets August 4 Premiere on FX

FX will bow Kelsey Grammer (pictured) starrer Partners on August 4, the network announced on May 22.

The comedy, which is the net’s newest 10/90 model series, will premiere two back-to-back episodes starting at 9 p.m.

New episodes of Charlie Sheen’s Anger Management will air after at 10 p.m.

Partners follows two very different Chicago lawyers, played by Grammer and Martin Lawrence.

The laugher is executive produced by Bob Boyett and Robert Horn along with Lawrence, Grammer, Brian Sher, Stella Bulochnikov, Michael Green and Sam Maydew. Lionsgate Television produces the series in association with Grammnet NH Productions and You Go Boy Productions. Debmar-Mercury serves as the distributor.

As part of the 10/90 model, Partners was given an initial 10 episode order. If the sitcom meets certain ratings guidelines, an additional 90 episodes will be greenlit.