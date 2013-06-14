Partner Stations Waiting on 'Katie'

As the intensely scrutinized first season of Katie Couric

talker Katie wraps, stations are

grading its performance—and wondering what the future holds for Katie, and for them. The show's station

partners, primarily ABC affiliates, mostly say the rookie did not meet ratings

expectations. Coupled with a lack of clarity on the show's existence beyond

2013-14, some are wondering if they should consider replacements.

"The results have not been as strong as we would've

liked," says Emily Barr, former WLS Chicago general manager who now heads

up the Post-Newsweek group. "We hope there's some changing and tweaking to

improve the connection with the audience."

Station veterans say they are surprised that there's not

been talk of renewals at this point, especially with the future ironed out in

recent weeks for Dr.Oz, WendyWilliams and SteveHarvey. "Everyone has their dates to the prom, or they're not

going to the prom," says one GM airing Katie

who asked to be unnamed. "Except one."

A spokesperson from Disney/ABC, which distributes Katie, did not comment at presstime.

Katie has been

beset by departures of high-level staffers. RachelMiskowiec recently took over as the third showrunner in its short tenure,

which was followed by thedeparture of two coexecutive producers and the program's director.

Katie debuted to

considerable buzz last fall, but numerous station partners say it's failed to

find its voice as of yet—that they were sold a newsier show that's trended

toward the soft, and that Couric has failed to engage with viewers the way she

did for so many years on Today.

Of course, comparisons to Oprah Winfrey are inevitable—and

unfair. For starters, Oprah was on at

4 p.m. in most markets, and Katie is

typically on at 3 p.m., when viewing levels are lower. Second, daytime

television was competing with far fewer diversions in Oprah's time. Third, Oprah is Oprah.

"To be fair, Katie

is the highest rated new talk show," says Bill Carroll, VP and director of

programming at Katz Television Group. "Are ratings meeting expectations?

Probably not."

Steve Harvey, he

says, launched to much more modest expectations, thanks to a lower profile and

a weaker major-market platform in the NBC Owned Stations, and thus is viewed as

having a successful rookie year.

Some station chiefs say they've gotten fair bang for their

buck from Katie. Tom Tolar, vice

president and general manager at WRCB Chattanooga, says he wanted a

"compatible" lead-in to Ellen,

and has gotten one. He's awaiting May results, while in February, Katie posted a 2.9 household

rating-ahead of Let's Make a Deal

(2.8) and Family Feud (2.7).

"The show struggled to find its identity, but we think in the past few

months it became a solidly good show," he says. "Everyone would like

to see higher ratings, but it's a very watchable show."

Down in Birmingham, Katie

"holds her own" at 2 p.m., says Mike Murphy, president and general

manager at WBMA. Jeff Probst -- which

will not see a second season -- won the time slot with a 3.6, Katie was runner-up with a 2.8, and Wendy Williams posted a 2.3. (Bringing

up the rear were Anderson Live and Judge Alex.) "She does OK in the

time period," Murphy says. "But it's nothing compared to soaps a year

ago."

Others are less kind in their assessment of the show's

performance. "Devastating," says one. "I think a lot of people

would take anything but Katie at this point," says another.

Future Uncertain

Katie's future

beyond 2013-14 rests with the major ABC affiliate groups such as Hearst TV and

Scripps, which did not return calls for comment, and of course the ABC Owned

Stations that pay for a big chunk of the production. (The ABC Owned group did

not comment either.) Theannouncement of Meredith Vieira's new show, expected to come this summer,

will only thicken the plot. B&Creported recently that Robin Roberts,

cohost of Good Morning America, was

being discussed for her own daytime show, but Roberts quashed that discussion

promptly, saying, "I am 100% focused on my health and anchoring GMA."

Katie's local

partners are at least considering their options, if not acting on them.

"You always explore what else might be on the horizon," says Barr.

"In some markets, maybe it's something local."

Carroll says affiliates' reactions to Katie's rookie season are a mixed bag.

"When expectations don't turn out to be reality, I think that's when the

questions come up," he says. "If the expectations had been met, I

think there would've been a renewal by now."