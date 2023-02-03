Paramount Plus Series ‘Transformers: Earthspark’ Debuts on Nickelodeon

Animated series Transformers: Earthspark, about a new generation of Earth-born robots, debuted on Paramount Plus in November. The show premieres on Nickelodeon Friday, February 3. The premiere sees Robby adjusting to his family’s move to rural Witwicky, until he and sister Mo discover the first-ever Earth-born Transformers.

Both networks are part of Paramount Global.

Paramount Plus has ordered a second season of the show.

“The highly anticipated series Transformers: Earthspark premiered with a strong launch on Paramount Plus, ranking as one of the top five most-watched Kids & Family series,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming. “In partnership with Hasbro, eOne and our studio partner Nickelodeon, we’re thrilled to continue telling the story of the Malto family and the new generation of Transformers robots.”

Paramount Plus shared a new trailer featuring “more Autobots, more Decepticons and more Terrans.”

There are 26 episodes in the first season. Together with the humans who welcome them, the Transformers will redefine what it means to be a family, according to Paramount Plus.

The voice cast includes Sydney Mikayla, Zion Broadnax, Benny Benni Latham and Jon Jon Briones.

Transformers: Earthspark is created and co-executive produced by Dale Malinowski and executive produced by Ant Ward. The series is developed for television by Claudia Spinelli, senior vice president of Big Kids Animation, Nickelodeon. Production is overseen for Nickelodeon by Mikiel Houser, executive in charge of production, and for eOne by Kari Rosenberg. ■