Nickelodeon, Mattel Green Light Second Season of ‘Monster High’

Nickelodeon and Mattel television said they renewed the animated series Monster High for Season 2 with a 20-episode order.

Season 1 of Monster High premiered in the U.S. on Oct. 28, improving its time slot with a 0.58 rating among kids 2 to 11. Across all of the Nickelodeon networks, Monster High was seen by 1 million kids and 4 million total viewers.

A digital Monster High series with 8 episodes is set to make it debut on the official Monster High YouTube Channel on Nov. 18.

“Monster High is an iconic franchise that continues to connect with fans around the globe because of its creativity, relatable characters, and authenticity,” said Claudia Spinelli, Senior VP, Big Kids Animation. “We can’t wait to continue to work alongside our partners at Mattel to bring even more animated stories to life surrounding the most-famous teen monsters around.”

The series follows teenage monsters–Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, Frankie Stein and Deuce Gorgon–as the navigate growing up and the high school experience in a special institution, Monster High.

“Monster High is a franchise that, at its core, encourages fans to live as their true selves and celebrate the things that make them unique,” said Fred Soulie, Senior VP and General Manager at Mattel Television. “We are proud to partner with Nickelodeon and our talented cast members from both the animated and live-action worlds of Monster High to continue delivering this important message through fun, entertaining content.”

Following Monster High The Movie, Nickelodeon and Mattel Television recently announced they have greenlit a sequel to the live-action movie musical, which debuted on Nickelodeon and Paramount Plus Oct 6. Based on the iconic Mattel franchise about the children of famous monsters and creatures, the feature-length TV movie will begin production in January in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and will air on Nickelodeon and stream on Paramount Plus in 2023.

Shea Fontana serves as showrunner and co-executive producer of Monster High, with Nick Filippi as supervising producer. Production is overseen for Nickelodeon by Claudia Spinelli, Senior VP, Big Kids Animation, and Nikki Price, Director of Franchise Animation. Fred Soulie, Senior VP and General Manager of Mattel Television, and Christopher Keenan, Senior VP of Creative, serve as executive producers for Mattel. ■