Paramount Network Orders Pilot for Ron Howard’s ’68 Whiskey’

Paramount Network has ordered a pilot for 68 Whiskey, a dark comedy from Imagine Television Studios and co-producing partner CBS Television Studios. Ron Howard is lined up to direct and executive produce, along with Brian Grazer, Imagine Television Group Chairman Francie Calfo and Roberto Benabib, who is also set to write.

The project is an adaptation of an Israeli TV series called Charlie Golf One, produced by United Studios of Israel and yes TV. Zion Rubin, the creator of the Israeli production, will also executive produce along with Efrat Shmaya Dror from the United Studios of Israel and Danna Stern from yes Studios.

The series follows a multicultural mix of men and women deployed as Army medics to an operating base in Afghanistan known as The Orphanage. They endure a dangerous and bizarre world that leads to self-destructive appetites, outrageous behavior, intense camaraderie and, now and then, a profound sense of purpose.

Viacom's Paramount Network launched Jan. 18, taking the place of Spike TV. Kevin Kay is president.

Imagine Television was founded in 1986 by Grazer and Howard and is run by Calfo.

68 Whiskey joins Yellowstone, American Woman and Waco, among others, on Paramount Network’s list of original series.