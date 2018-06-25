‘Yellowstone’ Premiere on Paramount Draws 4.8 Million Viewers

Paramount Network drew 4.8 million total viewers to the premiere of Yellowstone (live+3 days), starring Kevin Costner. It debuted June 20. Paramount said it is ad-supported cable’s most watched scripted drama series premiere since FX’s The People vs. O.J. Simpson in 2016.

The Yellowstone debut delivered a 1.1 rating in viewers 18-49 and a 1.7 in 25-54.

Paramount Network launched Jan. 18, taking the place of Spike TV. Kevin Kay is president.

The network is part of Viacom. Other series on Paramount include Waco and American Woman.

Yellowstone is written and directed by Taylor Sheridan. Besides Costner, the cast includes Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Dave Anabelle and Cole Hauser.

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States.

Sheridan and Costner executive produce, along with John Linson, Art Linson and David C. Glasser. Ted Gold and Lauren Ruggiero are the executives in charge of production for Paramount Network.