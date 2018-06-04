Paramount Network Pulls Plug on ‘Heathers

The series Heathers will not air on Paramount Network. A rethinking of the 1988 film, which starred Wynona Ryder and Christian Slater, Heathers was initially scheduled for a March 7 debut on Paramount Network, part of Viacom, but was delayed following the school shooting February 14 in Parkland, Florida. Paramount Network said in a statement at the time, “Out of respect for the victims, their families and loved ones, we feel the right thing to do is delay the premiere until later this year.”

Season one was to offer 10 hour-long episodes.

Paramount described Heathers as “a satirical comedy that takes creative risks in dealing with many of society’s most challenging subjects, ranging from personal identity to race and socio-economic status to gun violence.”

Paramount Network launched Jan. 18, taking the place of Spike TV.

Keith Cox, Paramount Network president of development and production, explained to Hollywood Reporter that the series shows guns in the high school in which it is set, making the network uncomfortable with the subject matter at this time.

Heathers may end up on another network, according to Hollywood Reporter.

Grace Victoria Cox, Melanie Field, James Scully and Brendan Scannell are in the cast of Heathers.

Original series on Paramount include American Woman and Yellowstone.