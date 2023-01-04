Paramount Enables Unified ID 2.0 For Connected TV Ad Sales

Paramount Advertising said it is enabling Unified ID 2.0, which will allow advertisers to target viewers by matching their first-party data with audience data about Paramount’s EyeQ connected TV streaming commercial inventory.

Unified ID 2.0 is an industry approach to identifying viewers pioneered by The Trade Desk designed to optimize audiences and maximize inventory value while preserving consumer privacy.

“With EyeQ, we set out to offer advertisers a premium CTV ad solution with massive scale, bolstered by audience optimization capabilities, and simple, speedy campaign execution,” said Leo O’Connor, senior VP and Head of Programmatic Advertising at Paramount. “We are excited to leverage Unified ID 2.0 in collaboration with The Trade Desk and provide innovative, privacy-conscious audience targeting solutions for our shared advertiser clients.”

Paramount’s EyeQ provides a single point of entry for advertisers across Paramount’s streaming library, including Paramount Plus, Pluto TV, BET, CBS News, CBS Sports Network, Comedy Central, MTV, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel and VH1.

“In partnership with leaders like Paramount, this support of UID2 can allow participating advertisers to embrace new approaches to identity across the digital media landscape,” said Tim Sims, Chief Revenue Officer, The Trade Desk. “Paramount’s inclusion of Unified ID 2.0 in select inventory represents a major moment in the seismic shift currently happening in TV media buying. This represents an opportunity for data-driven advertisers to securely pair their first-party data with inventory that can deliver a better, more relevant consumer viewing experience.” ■