Paramount Advertising Taps Mastercard, EDO for Attribution

Paramount Advertising said it is working with Mastercard and research and analytics company EDO to measure the impact of advertising campaigns and improve their effectiveness.

The new measurement capabilities are being offered to clients who make national linear or digital video buys at no additional cost, the company said.

The announcement comes on the eve of TV’s annual upfront market.

"TV is not just a top-of-the-funnel awareness generator. It’s also a 1:1 vehicle that can bring the full funnel to the living room,” John Halley, president of Paramount Advertising, said. “And at Paramount, this is where we are investing. Our goal here is to provide full transparency across outcome metrics not typically associated with premium video so that advertisers can better understand the value of our products."

Paramount’s arrangement with Mastercard marks the first time Mastercard’s Test & Learn analytics platform has been used by the entertainment industry this way, Paramount said.

Advertisers will be able to monitor campaigns in real time, identifying key drivers of business performance and which types of customers are responding to optimize their efforts.

“Backing up action with attribution is crucial in today’s complex marketing landscape — without it, advertisers are navigating without a compass. This partnership unlocks greater transparency for Paramount advertisers and exemplifies Mastercard’s commitment to ensuring smarter decisions with better outcomes,” said Mohamed Abdelsadek, executive VP, insights and analytics at Mastercard.

EDO is automating cross-platform outcomes measurement in order to analyze the performance of thousands of ad campaigns running across the Paramount portfolio.

EDO’s always-on mid-funnel metrics enable advertisers in categories with long purchase cycles to leverage consumer feedback during the campaign, enabling them to make in-flight adjustments.

“EDO will measure ad performance for thousands of ad campaigns across the Paramount portfolio, automating cross-platform outcomes measurement at a scale never before delivered for convergent TV advertising,” EDO CEO Kevin Krim said. “Together, we’re unlocking new opportunities and value for brands looking to connect with Paramount’s engaged audiences.”