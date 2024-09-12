P&G Sponsoring HBCU Go Football Season Programming

Procter & Gamble is sponsoring sports programming on Allen Media Group’s HBCU Go streaming digital platform during the 2024 college football season.

P&G is the presenting sponsor of the 2024 HBCU Go Sports Pre-Game Live Kickoff Show, which originates on-campus before the biggest games of the season including the Southern Heritage Classic, three homecoming games and the matchup between Mississippi Valley and Jackson State.

Allen Media Group also produced a campaign for P&G using the tagline “This is How We HBCYou.”

The campaign will run on HBCU Go throughout the season. AMG produced 14 individual spots and the campaign focuses on supporting students with their everyday needs and personal care.

The campaign comes from executive producers from the theGrio, who have a deep understanding of the Black audience and HBCU culture.

Last month, P&G sponsored the 2024 HBCU GO Sports Kickoff Show.

“We strive to meet the unique needs of all consumers. Together with Allen Media Group’s HBCU GO we are able to authentically connect and support Black consumers — in everyday life, with superior brand innovation at relevant cultural moments,” said Eric Austin, VP, global marketing & media Innovation at P&G.

HBCU Go is Allen Media Group’s free streaming digital platform focused on the 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

“P&G truly understands the valuable, untapped audience that HBCU GO can deliver,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “This new super-charged partnership with HBCU GO highlights P&G’s continued efforts to reach audiences through Black-owned media partners in authentic ways, such as HBCU Education and Culture.”

'2024 HBCU Go Sports Pre-Game Live Kick-Off Show' hosts Jasmine McKoy, Tre Boston and Tolly Carr. (Image credit: AMG)

The 2024 HBCU Go Sports Pre-Game Live Kickoff Show is hosted by Jasmine McKoy, former Carolina Panthers safety Tre Boston and HBCU Gameday’s Tolly Carr.

HBCU Go will show 26 football games this season featuring teams from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Many of the games are syndicated on local TV stations owned by CBS, Fox and other groups.