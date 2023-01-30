Pamela Anderson Documentary on Netflix January 31

Netflix debuts the documentary Pamela, A Love Story, about Pamela Anderson, January 31. Ryan White directs.

“An intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells, Pamela, A Love Story follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson’s life and career from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother,” Netflix said.

The network said the film is “in her own words, through personal video and diaries,” as

Anderson speaks about her rise to fame, her relationships and, of course, the infamous sex tape.

White’s films include Good Night Oppy, The Case Against 8 and Good Ol’ Freda.

Anderson, 55, counts Baywatch and Home Improvement among her TV credits, and her movie work includes Barb Wire and Scary Movie 3.

Anderson’s marriage to Tommy Lee, and the sex tape they made, was the subject of the Pam & Tommy series on Hulu.

The San Francisco Chronicle said (opens in new tab), “Pamela, a Love Story, a new documentary from filmmaker Ryan White, gives Anderson the chance to tell her story her own way, from her earliest days to her Playboy debut, her Baywatch fame, her many marriages and up through her recent run on Broadway. She is still that open book, disarmingly funny and candid and uncynical, sitting there beautifully makeup free, letting the filmmakers and audience peer into her soul through many pages of journals going back to her childhood. It is a captivating watch, especially for those who never thought much about her at all.” ■