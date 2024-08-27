Paley Center Hosts Presidential Election Program

The Paley Center for Media will offer the panel “A Presidential Election Unlike Any Other: The Media and the 2024 Race” on Wednesday, September 25 at The Paley Museum in New York. The session is part of the Paley’s Media Impact Series and happens at 6:30 p.m.

Panelists include Joshua Glick, film and media Bard College; Margaret Hoover, Host of PBS’s Firing Line with Margaret Hoover; Christine Quinn, commentator; president/CEO, WIN; Reihan Salam, president, Manhattan Institute; Jessica Tarlov, co-host, Fox News Channel’s The Five; and moderator Mark Lodato, dean, Syracuse University, S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.

“The Paley Museum is honored to convene this timely discussion on the importance of media’s role in what is shaping up to be one of the most consequential presidential elections in our lifetime,” said Maureen J. Reidy, president/CEO, The Paley Center for Media. “We look forward to what promises to be a compelling and informative conversation just ahead of November 5.”

The Media Impact Series spotlights the role of media in influencing thought and behavior.

“As the 2024 Presidential Election unfolds, dramatic shifts have transformed the political landscape — from an unpredictable race to the rise of deepfakes and growing global interference,” Paley said. “To navigate these complexities, The Paley Museum will welcome a distinguished panel of experts and strategists to explore how the ever-expanding world of media — encompassing print, electronic, and digital platforms — can help the public understand the critical issues at stake, despite widespread skepticism toward both the news media and political parties. The discussion will highlight the influence of AI in this unprecedented election, exploring its potential impact on voter behavior. As the campaigns move into their final, decisive months, the panelists will provide insights on how the media can empower citizens with the information needed to make informed choices for the future.”