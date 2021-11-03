Fox News: ‘The Five’ Is Cable News Champ

Fox News Channel‘s political panel show The Five was celebrating Tuesday (Nov. 2) after October ratings numbers showed that, for the first time in its 10-year history, it was the highest-rated cable news program in total viewers, according to Fox News.

The panelists did not let the moment pass without noting it on Tuesday‘s show. The show's panelists include principal hosts Jesse Waters, Greg Gutfeld and Dana Perino, plus a rotating cast of regulars that includes Dagen McDowell, Emily Compagno, Katie Pavlich, Geraldo Rivera, Judge Jeannine Pirro, and Harold Ford Jr.

The 5 p.m. hour recorded 3,108,000 total viewers for the month of October, as well as 435,000 viewers 25-54 and 280,000 18-49, topping rivals CNN and MSNBC in all categories for that time period.

The Five's Greg Gutfeld also has an 11 p.m. show, Gutfeld!, that has been scoring with viewers. The show was the top rated cable show at 11 p.m. with 1.9 million viewers, beating time period competition Don Lemon Tonight and MSNBC's 11th Hour with Brian Williams.