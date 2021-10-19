‘Ozark’ Final Season on Netflix Jan. 21
Jason Bateman crime drama’s fourth season will be in two parts
Season four of drama Ozark consists of two parts. The first part, with seven episodes, premieres Jan. 21. The second part will have seven episodes as well. Netflix did not share the release date for part two.
Season four is the final season.
Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz and Skylar Gaertner are in the cast.
Chris Mundy returns as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Jason Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque executive produce as well, and Laura Linney is co-executive producer.
MRC Television produces the show.
Ozark follows the Byrde family’s journey from their humdrum, suburban Chicago life to their dangerous criminal enterprise in Missouri’s Ozarks. “The series explores capitalism, family dynamics and survival through the eyes of (anything but) ordinary Americans,” according to Netflix.
Ozark was up for the best drama Golden Globe earlier this year, but did not win.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.