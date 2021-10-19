‘Ozark’ Final Season on Netflix Jan. 21

Season four of drama Ozark consists of two parts. The first part, with seven episodes, premieres Jan. 21. The second part will have seven episodes as well. Netflix did not share the release date for part two.

Season four is the final season.

Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz and Skylar Gaertner are in the cast.

Chris Mundy returns as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Jason Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque executive produce as well, and Laura Linney is co-executive producer.

MRC Television produces the show.

Ozark follows the Byrde family’s journey from their humdrum, suburban Chicago life to their dangerous criminal enterprise in Missouri’s Ozarks. “The series explores capitalism, family dynamics and survival through the eyes of (anything but) ordinary Americans,” according to Netflix.

Ozark was up for the best drama Golden Globe earlier this year, but did not win.