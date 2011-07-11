OWN, TLC Secure Off-Net Rights to 'Undercover Boss'

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and TLC have acquired the off-network rights of Undercover Boss from CBS Television Distribution.

TLC and OWN will each have access to the library beginning in Fall of 2012, according to executives from both networks.

Undercover Boss is a one-hour reality series that follows high-level corporate executives as they slip anonymously into the rank and file of their own companies. "Undercover Boss is a great addition to OWN's Fall lineup," said Scott Garner, senior vice president, scheduling and acquisitions for OWN in a statement. "The self-contained episodes will serve as strong anchors to complement OWN original programming."

Undercover Boss averaged more than 12 million viewers in its sophomore campaign last season after averaging 17 million viewers in its freshman season, said network officials.