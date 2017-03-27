OWN Orders Two Docu-Series, About Prison and Bed & Breakfasts

OWN has ordered the docu-series Released and Checking Inn, and plans to schedule both on Saturday nights later this year.



Released, produced by Lucky 8 TV, features intimate narratives of men and women as they walk out of prison and attempt to reconnect with their loved ones, establish their independence and begin the long, hard work of resurrecting their lives.

Checking Inn, from Trooper Entertainment in association with Lionsgate Television, follows former Essence Magazine editor-in-chief Monique Greenwood as she pursues her lifelong dream of running her own bed and breakfast.



Greenwood now runs Akwaaba Bed & Breakfast Inns. Set at The Mansion at Noble Lane in the Poconos (Pennsylvania), this former Woolworth estate welcomes couples who seek to save their marriages and re-ignite passion.

“OWN’s Saturday night lineup features entertaining and thought-provoking docu-series focused around conversations our audience is having in their everyday lives,” said Erik Logan, president, OWN. “We think both of these shows will connect with our viewers and we’re pleased to be able to continue to serve up great new content.”



Released is executive produced by Oprah Winfrey along with Greg Henry, Kim Woodard, Jarrett Lambo and Keayr Braxton.

Checking Inn is executive produced by Dave Caplan from Trooper Entertainment in association with Lionsgate Television.