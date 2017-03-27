Upfronts 2017: FYI to Launch Nine New Series

FYI network will build up its original programming roster with the addition of nine new original series, the network said Monday.

The network’s new unscripted series, along with five hit series, will provide more than 100 hours of new programming in 2017, according to Gena McCarthy, executive VP of programming and development for FYI.

The new series—which will focus on the food, relationships and home genres—will include You Can’t Turn That Into a House, which follows a group of home renovators using out-of-the-box ingenuity and renovation skills to build living spaces out of impossible locations; Stove Tots, which follows a new generation of young cooking masters; A Question Of Love, which explores what happens when couples decide to move in together; My So Called Simple Life, which follows couples who leave their careers and material objects in pursuit of a simpler life; and Man Vs Master, which pits unknown chefs in a competition to win an apprenticeship with a world-renowned celebrity chef.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.