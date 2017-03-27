IFC Sneak Peeks ‘Brockmire’ Premiere

IFC comedy Brockmire officially debuts April 5, but IFC is making the premiere episode available now, commercial-free, on platforms such as VOD, TV Everywhere, IFC.com and FunnyOrDie.com.

The first episode is watchable March 27 on IFC On Demand; IFC.com; IFC’s mobile and Apple TV apps; AMC.com; AMC’s mobile, Apple TV and Roku apps; IFC’s Facebook page; IFC’s YouTube page; and on Funny Or Die’s main page and social platforms. It will be available until the show’s premiere on IFC April 5.

"Brockmire began as a viral short on Funny Or Die, so it’s fitting to release the series premiere online, providing broad access to this ‘slightly-off’ series that delivers big laughs and emotionally grounded performances from the great Hank Azaria and his superb costar Amanda Peet,” said Jennifer Caserta, president of IFC. “Given the high praise it has received from critics and fans alike, Brockmire is already great success for IFC."

Brockmire follows Jim Brockmire (Azaria), a famed major league baseball announcer who suffered an embarrassing public meltdown live on the air a decade ago after discovering his wife’s infidelity. Looking to reclaim his career, reputation and love life, Brockmire takes a job in a small rust belt town, calling minor league baseball games for the Morristown Frackers. Amanda Peet co-stars as Jules, the strong-willed and hard-drinking owner of the team, and Tyrel Jackson Williams stars as Charles, the team’s whiz-kid intern.

The series is written by Joel Church-Cooper, directed by Tim Kirkby, and executive produced by Azaria, Church-Cooper, Kirkby and Funny Or Die’s Mike Farah, Joe Farrell and Anna Wenger.