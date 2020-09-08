Ovation TV Gets ‘Luther’ in Deal with BBC Studios

Ovation TV said it signed a deal with BBC America that brings it the non-exclusive rights to all four seasons of the TV series Luther, starring Idris Elba.

The deal also includes six seasons of Death in Paradise.

Viewers will be able to watch both shows on Ovation TV during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“With their consistent offering of high-quality programming, Ovation is always happy to partner with BBC Studios on acquisitions,” stated Scott Woodward, executive VP of programming and production for Ovation TV. “Luther and Death in Paradise are two standout titles that will fit in perfectly with our other premium mystery programming like Riviera and Agatha Christie’s Partners in Crime.

Ovation viewers will be able to watch 'Death in Paradise' (Image credit: BBC Studios)

In Luther, Elba plays a maverick detective working for London’s Serious Crime Unit.

Luther is a BBC Studios and BBC America co-production for the BBC and distributed internationally by BBC Studios.

Death in Paradise follows Richard Poole, a detective inspector in for the U.K. police who gets transferred to a Caribbean Island. Poole, who hates the sun, sea and sand, investigates murders on the Island.

Death in Paradise is a Red Planet Pictures production for the BBC and distributed internationally by BBC Studios. Produced with the support of the Guadeloupe Regional Council.