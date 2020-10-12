Ovation TV Gets Canadian Dramas From Beta Film

One of the Canadian series coming to Ovation TV

Ovation TV is adding to the mystery and drama series it airs with a deal with Beta Film for the linear and AVOD rights to four Canadian shows.

Appearing on Ovation in 2021 will be two seasons of Cracked, two seasons of King, one season of Street Legal and two seasons of Remedy.

The deal comes after Ovation TV aired other Canadian titles, including Murdoch Mysteries and Frankie Drake Mysteries, and liked what happened.

“Our first deal with Beta Film is for four mystery and drama titles, totaling 68 hours of great content I’m sure our audience will enjoy,” stated Scott Woodward, executive VP of programming and production, Ovation TV. “As we continue to build our relationships with Canadian distributors and producers, I hope this is the first of many deals with Beta.”

“We are delighted to start the cooperation with Ovation and hope that these series, covering a large spectrum from legal, to medical, to crime, will find their audience and contribute immensely to Ovation's success,” added Jeffrey Engelen, International Sales Manager North America, Beta Film.

Cracked, is a mix of police and medical drama starring David Sutcliffe, Luise d’Oliveira and Day Ade. In King, Amy Price-Francis plays a detective who becomes head of the Major Crime Task Force.

Street Legal is a reboot of a series that ran from 1987 to 1993, with Cynthia Dale returning as a lawyer at a startup firm in Toronto.

Remedy goes behind the scenes of Toronto’s Bethune General Hospital, where Enrico Colantoni is chief of staff, overseeing three of his sons.