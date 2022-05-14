‘Our Kind of People’ and ‘Pivoting’ Won’t See Season Two on Fox

Fox drama Our Kind of People and comedy Pivoting will not return to the network next season. Both shows lasted for one season.

Our Kind of People premiered in September. From Lee Daniels, the show follows a strong-willed single mother looking to reclaim her family’s name on Martha’s Vineyard. It was inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s book Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class.

Yaya Dacosta, Morris Chestnut, Joe Morton and Nadine Ellis are in the cast.

Pivoting premiered in January. With Liz Astrof running the show, Pivoting is about three best friends who’ve lost a fourth best friend, and decide to pivot, involving impulsive life-changing decisions in the quest for happiness.

Eliza Coupe, Ginny Goodwin and Maggie Q are in the cast. ■