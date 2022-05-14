‘Our Kind of People’ and ‘Pivoting’ Won’t See Season Two on Fox
By Michael Malone published
Lee Daniels behind drama, Liz Astrof behind comedy
Fox drama Our Kind of People and comedy Pivoting will not return to the network next season. Both shows lasted for one season.
Our Kind of People premiered in September. From Lee Daniels, the show follows a strong-willed single mother looking to reclaim her family’s name on Martha’s Vineyard. It was inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s book Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class.
Yaya Dacosta, Morris Chestnut, Joe Morton and Nadine Ellis are in the cast.
Pivoting premiered in January. With Liz Astrof running the show, Pivoting is about three best friends who’ve lost a fourth best friend, and decide to pivot, involving impulsive life-changing decisions in the quest for happiness.
Eliza Coupe, Ginny Goodwin and Maggie Q are in the cast. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.