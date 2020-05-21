Oswald Returns to Omaha as KETV General Manager

Hearst Broadcasting named Shawn Oswald as president and general manager of KETV, Omaha, Neb., a station he worked at early in his career.

Oswald, who had been general manager of Hearst’s stations in the Fayetteville and Fort Smith, Ark., market. He starts his new job June 29. His successor in Arkansas will be named at a later date.

He succeeds Ariel Roblin, who moved up to run Hearst’s KCRA-TV and KQCA-TV in Sacramento.

“Shawn has done exceptional work with the team at KHBS/KHOG and has extensive experience working with three of Hearst Television’s ABC affiliates including KETV,” said Jordan Wertlieb, president of Hearst Television. “His strong ties to the Omaha community, coupled with his success early in his career with KETV, make him the natural choice to lead this great television station into the future.”

Oswald served as an account manager at KETV early in his career and his father, Randy, was general manager of the NBC affiliate in the market and then the Fox affiliate there. He later worked at stations in Fort Myers, Fla.; Wichita, Kan. and Milwaukee.

In Arkansas, Oswald launched MeTV on one of the station’s digital channels and started newscasts on KHOG, the CW affiliate.