Ossenfort Named GM of Nexstar KELOland Unit

Nexstar Media Group said it promoted Mari Ossenfort to VP and general manager of its broadcast and digital operations in Sioux Falls, S.D., known as the KELOland Media Group, effective immediately.

Ossenfort, who had been general sales manager of KELOLand since 2017, succeeds Jay Huizenga, who is retiring after a 40 year career that started at KELO-TV. He’s been general manager there for 13 years.

KELOland includes KELO-TV, KCLO-TV and KELOland.com. It serves a large coverage area that includes parts of South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Wyoming and Montana.

“Mari’s years of experience in both North and South Dakota broadcasting have well-positioned her to oversee the market-leading operations at KELOland,” said Doug Davis, senior VP and regional manager for Nexstar Broadcasting.

“She is very familiar with our broadcast and digital operations in Sioux Falls and Rapid City and understands the vital role KELOland plays serving local communities across six different states. Mari also has a vast amount of experience in sales, news, marketing, station operations and establishing meaningful community partnerships. She recognizes the importance of creating and developing unique local content and finding new ways to grow the local audience and meet the needs of advertisers and marketers through a variety of cross-platform solutions. I am looking forward to working with Mari as she guides KELOland to even greater success in the years to come.”

Ossenfort reports to Davis.

Before joining KELOLand, Ossenfort was VP and GM for Forum Communications’ broadcast operation in Fargo, Grand Forks, Bismarck and Minot, N.D. Prior to that she was GM of KDLT-TV, Sioux Falls.

“I am honored to be assuming this new role at KELOland and extremely grateful to Nexstar for giving me this opportunity. As a native of South Dakota, I am well-aware of KELOland’s legacy of service to the area’s viewers and advertisers and the important role played by its broadcasting and digital operations.” said Ossenfort. “I have always appreciated the talented and dedicated staff of KELOland, and I am thrilled to lead and collaborate with them as we move forward.”