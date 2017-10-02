Ortiz, Hernandez Join Fox as Playoff Baseball Analysts

Fox Sports said it has hired retired Major League Baseball stars David Ortiz and Keith Hernandez as analysts for the network's coverage of baseball’s playoffs.



Both “Big Papi” and Hernandez bring World Series winning experience to the Fox booth, where they will join Frank Thomas, Alex Rodriguez and host Kevin Burkhardt.



“We are pleased to have both David and Keith join us for this year’s postseason coverage,” said John Entz, Fox Sports president of production and executive producer. “Big Papi is a larger than life personality and a postseason legend. Keith won two World Series as a player and is one of the best broadcasters in the business.”



Ortiz made his broadcasting debut during the 2014 World Series as a studio analyst for Fox.



“I’m very excited to have this opportunity to return to the postseason,” Ortiz said. “It’s the next best thing to stepping on that field in a uniform, and I look forward to joining back up with the guys at Fox.”



Hernandez won an MVP award with the St. Louis Cardinals and World Series championships with the Cards and the Mets. He has served as a game analyst on SNY’s Mets telecasts since 2006.



“I’m thrilled to be joining the Fox Sports team and work with this talented and fun group, Hernandez said. “They all have great personalities and bring a wealth of experience to Fox postseason coverage. I’m also excited to be reunited with my old friend – Kevin Burkhardt – from our SNY days together.”