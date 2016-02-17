Original 'X-Files' Coming to MyNetworkTV

The original X-Files is returning to primetime television this fall, with Fox-owned MyNetworkTV adding the series to its lineup, said Frank Cicha, senior VP of programming for the Fox Television Stations and Greg Meidel, president of Twentieth Television.

Two episodes per week, with the weeknight to be determined, will air on the network. The show also is cleared for weekend syndication on the Fox stations.

The Fox broadcast network has been airing a reboot of the original series, executive produced by Chris Carter and starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson. The new version of the series concludes its six-episode run on Monday, Feb. 22, with the final episode airing at 8 p.m.