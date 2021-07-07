Oracle Helping Dish, Sling Target Addressable TV Ads

Oracle Advertising said it is collaborating with Dish Media to target addressable advertising campaigns reaching Dish TV and Sling TV subscribers.

Oracle also said it has created 110 new connected TV-specific audience segments to help marketers reach consumers based on over-the-top streaming viewership and CTV device ownership.

The new CTV segments, targeting views based on online behavior, demographics and other criteria, are available via demand-side platforms, Oracle Advertising said.

Oracle said its work with Dish Media enables marketers to send different ads to specific households. An automaker could advertise a minivan to a household with young children and a couple to a household with a single adult.

Oracle said its Orcle ID Graph can do this while protecting a brand’s first-party data as well as consumer privacy.

“Oracle Audiences, part of Oracle Advertising and Customer Experience, enables marketers to reach relevant audiences, maximize ad spend, and deliver more effective campaigns,” said Marc Grabowski, group VP, Oracle Advertising in a blog post. “With more than 50,000 audience segments, Oracle’s curated data assets span all verticals and data types, including purchase-based, online behavioral, demographic, and more. Marketers are then able to reach anonymized audiences most relevant to their business, wherever they’re engaged.”

Dish’s work with Oracle comes on top of its addressable advertising campaigns with other networks and data providers.

"Dish Media’s collaboration with Oracle Advertising allows marketers to buy from hundreds of audience segments available, with the flexibility to incorporate their own data set for precise activation on Dish TV and Sling TV,” said Kemal Bokhari, general manager, data and analytics at Dish Media. “Dish Media has strong match rates with the industry leading Oracle ID Graph and we are pleased to offer expanded targeting solutions for our clients.”