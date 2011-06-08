'Oprah's Morin Named EP on Warner Bros.' 'Anderson'

Lisa Morin, formerly a producer of Oprah, has been named an executive producer on Warner Bros.'

upcoming Anderson, the new daytime

talk show featuring Anderson Cooper. Anderson

will premiere in syndication on Sept. 12.

Morin joins Jim Murphy and Cooper, who also will serve as

executive producers.

"From the inception of this show, we knew we wanted

to have a combination of producers from various genres to create a truly

multi-dimensional show in order to capitalize on Anderson's broad range and the

variety of topics we plan to cover to distinguish it in daytime," said

Hilary Estey McLoughlin, president of Telepictures Productions, a subsidiary of

Warner Bros., in a statement. "Lisa is one of the premier producers in

talk television with a 15-year track record at Oprah. Her daytime talk experience perfectly complements Jim's

morning show and news experience to create a great team to lead the show."

"Lisa is a remarkable talent and I am so happy that

she is joining our team," said Cooper, also in a statement. "We want

to create a really interesting, entertaining, and informative daytime program

and Lisa has a terrific vision for the program and the experience needed to

make it a reality."

Morin spent the past 15 years producing Oprah, most recently serving as senior

supervising producer, a position she has held since 2006. She also served as a

supervising producer from 2003 to 2006, producer from 1997 to 2003 and senior

associate producer from 1996 to 1997. Prior to joining Oprah, Morin also was a producer on The Jenny Jones Show from 1993 to 1996.

Morin graduated from the University of Minnesota with a

B.A. in Business and Theater.