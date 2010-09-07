‘Oprah' Farewell Season Opener Remains Top Secret

The much-hyped farewell season of CBS Television Distribution's The Oprah Winfrey Show, its 25th, kicks off Monday, Sept. 13, with what the show is calling a top-secret season premiere, "featuring special appearances by celebrity guests and a surprise musical performance."

Less secret are the rest of the week's appearances. On Tuesday, Sept. 14, mother-daughter country team of Naomi and Wynonna Judd return to Oprah, discussing plans for a farewell tour, giving a tour of their 1,000-acre Tennessee farm and singing a duet. Wynonna, who has spent a lot of time on Oprah discussing her efforts to lose weight, will reveal how she finally dropped 60 pounds.

On Wednesday, Sept. 15, Oprah returns to Williamson, West Virginia, where she hosted an episode on the surging AIDS epidemic on Nov. 16, 1987, to talk to the community about where things stand now.

On Thursday, Sept. 16, Oprah talks with people making headlines around the world, including Bethany Storro, 28, who suffered serious injuries on Aug. 30 when a stranger attacked her with acid.

On Friday, Sept. 17, Oprah returns to secret mode with an episode "jam-packed with surprises galore." Oprah also announces her 64th Book Club selection.