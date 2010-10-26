'Oprah' Back on Top of Daytime

CBS Television Distribution's Oprah was back at the

top of the daytime charts during the week ended Oct. 17, moving up 7% to a 4.9,

according to Nielsen Media Research.

Talk in general was syndication's best bet during the week,

with four shows up, six flat and only one -- Sony's Dr. Oz - down. Most

other genres took a hit from Major League Baseball playoffs.

Besides Oprah, the

other improved talkers were NBC Universal's Maury and Warner Bros.' Ellen

DeGeneres, which remained in lockstep, each adding 5% to a 2.0; and CTD's The

Doctors, which was the only daytime strip to hit a new season high, gaining

6% to a 1.7 in households and growing 13% to a 0.9 among daytime's key

demographic of women 25-54.

Holding steady week to week were Disney-ABC's Live! with

Regis and Kelly, CTD's Dr. Phil, CTD's Rachael Ray, NBCU's Steve

Wilkos, NBCU's Jerry Springer and Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams

at a 2.4, 2.3, 1.5, 1.3, 1.3, and 1.1, respectively.

Dr. Oz dipped 4% to a new season-low 2.2.

The final games in baseball's National League's division series

and the American League Championship Series opener provided stronger than usual

competition for some shows in some markets. Among the new first-run entries, CTD's

Swift Justice with Nancy Grace, this season's top-rated first-run

rookie, slipped 7% to a 1.3, after being preempted in a number of cities.

Sony's Nate Berkus recovered 11% from the prior week

to return to a 1.0.

Twentieth's Don't Forget the Lyrics and Litton's Judge

Karen's Court, cleared in just 78% of the country, were flat at a 0.8 and

0.7, respectively.

Among the rookie off-net and off-cable shows, Twentieth's How

I Met Your Mother and Warner Bros.' New Adventures of Old Christine

were unchanged for the week at 2.3 and 1.3, respectively. Debmar-Mercury's Meet

the Browns advanced 9% to a 1.2. Disney-ABC's Ugly Betty improved

14% to a 0.8. Debmar-Mercury's E! True Hollywood Story tumbled 22%

to a new low 0.7, tying Warner Bros.' Entourage, which was flat. Warner

Bros.' Curb Your Enthusiasm dropped 14% to a new low 0.6, while the

off-Bravo Real Housewives held steady at a 0.5.

Magazines all were on par with the prior session, except

CTD's Inside Edition, which fell 3% to a 2.8, and Warner Bros.' TMZ,

which lost 5% to a 1.8. CTD's Entertainment Tonight remained the top

magazine at a 3.9. CTD's The Insider finished in a three-way tie for

third place, with NBCU's Access Hollywood and TMZ all at a 1.8,

while Warner Bros.' Extra, which did not air in Los Angeles due to a

gubernatorial debate on Oct. 12, earned a 1.6 in households and increased 10%

among women 25-54 to a 1.1.

CTD's Judge Judy remained atop the court shows at an

unchanged 4.3. CTD's Judge Joe Brown and Warner Bros.' People's Court

also were even with the prior week at a 2.0. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis

fell 6% to a 1.5. Twentieth's Judge Alex slid 7% to a 1.3. Twentieth's Divorce

Court declined 8% to a 1.2. Warner Bros.' Judge Jeanine Pirro

trailed the field with a flat 0.9.

CTD's Wheel of Fortune remained syndication's top

game and first-run show, inching up 2% to a new season-high 6.6. CTD's Jeopardy!

was flat at a 5.5. Disney-ABC's WhoWants

to be a Millionaire lost 5% to a 2.1. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud

was flat at a 1.5. Twentieth's Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader fell

10% to a 0.9.

Veteran off-net sitcom strips continued to be led by Warner

Bros.' Two and a Half Men, which was up 4% from the prior week to a 5.4.

Twentieth's Family Guy remained at a 3.0. CTD's Everybody Loves

Raymond rallied 4% to a new season-high 2.8. Warner Bros.' My Wife and

Kids declined 8% to a new season-low 2.4, tying Sony's Seinfeld and Warner Bros.' George Lopez, both of which rose

4%. NBCU's The Office saw its business take a 19% downturn to a new

season-low 2.2, tying King of the Hill, which was even with the prior

session at a 2.2.

With multiple runs debuting on Adult Swim during the week,

the weekend edition of Family Guy skyrocketed 105% to a 7.8, topping the

syndication charts. The only show to beat weekend Family Guy was the

syndicated edition of the football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the

New York Jets, which hit an 11.5, and aired on stations in seven markets as

well as on ESPN. Multiple weekend runs of Family Guy will continue until

December, and then move to Monday through Friday.