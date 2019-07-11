OpenAP to Use dataxu for Audience Segments

Advanced advertising consortium OpenAP will be using software from dataxu to create audience segments for digital campaigns as it rolls out its video marketplace.

Advertisers will be able to use dataxu’s software when working with OpenAP to target viewers based on consumer attributes including buying behavior, demographics, shopping habits and location.

“While there are a number of providers in our industry that offer DMP and data matching services, dataxu has invested in more strategic areas, including those related to identity and measurement. Our selection of dataxu to power our first offering to advertisers, audience creation, should telegraph our intentions for scaling services in the strategic ways that dataxu is uniquely positioned to accelerate,” said David Levy, CEO of OpenAP.

The consortium, based by Viacom, Fox and NBCUniversal, earlier this year announced plans to create OpenAP 2.0, which in addition to standardizing segment definitions across media sellers, will provide access to ad inventory.

“As TV viewing changes, identity and measurement is a significant unsolved need for the industry,” said Sandro Catanzaro, co-founder and chief innovation officer of dataxu. “We are pleased to begin this relationship with OpenAP to collaborate on strategy and services that will shape the future of TV advertising in a digital world.”

To create its marketplace, OpenAP is working with Comcast’s FreeWheel and Accenture.

“We are pleased to work with OpenAP and its partner dataxu to make advanced audience buying on long-form digital video more simple and scalable,” said Dave Clark, general manager and executive VP of FreeWheel. “This kind of standards-based collaboration will help to build a thriving TV industry for all constituents.”