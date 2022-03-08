OpenAP Promotes Three Execs to C-Level Positions
By Jon Lafayette published
Brittany Slattery, Abbey Thomas, Chris LoRusso get elevated titles
OpenAP said that three of its executives have been promoted to C-level positions in order to support the advanced advertising company’s growth.
Brittany Slattery was appointed chief marketing officer, Abbey Thomas was named chief revenue officer, and Chris LoRusso was promoted to chief business officer.
Slattery and Thomas will continue to report to OpenAP CEO David Levy and LoRusso will report to OpenAP president Ed Davis.
“Over the last two and a half years, we have taken OpenAP from a consortium to a company with an all-star team and built a business that is innovating across the entire advanced TV landscape. Brittany, Abbey and Chris have been instrumental to our success, from shaping the narrative, packaging our offering and creating demand to driving adoption of advanced audiences and advocating for better solutions on behalf of publishers and advertisers alike,” said Levy. “I am grateful to have this powerhouse team help lead us into the next stage of growth for our company.”
Slattery joined OpenAP in June 2019 as senior VP, head of marketing and communications. She had been working for the company as a marketing consultant.
Thomas also joined OpenAP in December 2019. She had been senior VP of platform sales.
LoRusso was senior VP of client services. He joined OpenAP in September 2019. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity.
